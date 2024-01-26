House Passes All LEDAC and SONA Priority Bills

Manila: the House of Representatives has successfully passed all the measures prioritized by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) and those outlined by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July 2023. This announcement was made by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez during a press briefing on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the House has expedited the legislative process, approving the 2023 LEDAC bills, which were initially set for a December deadline, as early as September. Additionally, the SONA priorities, slated for approval before the next SONA in July, were passed in December. This demonstrates a significant advancement in the legislative timeline, with approvals occurring three to six months ahead of schedule.

Romualdez highlighted the House's efficiency, noting the absence of any delayed measures and expressing anticipation for the Senate's completion of their part in the legislative process. He urged the senators to concentrate on the LEDAC and SONA measures, rather than other issues like the People's Initiative and Resolution of Both Houses No. 6. The Speaker emphasized the importance of parliamentary courtesy and the need for the Senate to focus on their legislative duties.

Reiterating the House's support for President Marcos, Romualdez affirmed the chamber's commitment to realizing the shared legislative agenda of both the executive and legislative branches. As of September 27, 2023, the House has approved all 20 of LEDAC's priority measures, with 10 of these passing on the third reading in 2022. These include significant acts like the Internet Transactions Act, Public-Private Partnership Act, and the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines Act.

Of these 20 bills, five have already been enacted into law. Three additional bills, including the New Philippine Passport Act, are set to be sent to the President for his signature. The House is also finalizing the proposed amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act through the bicameral conference committee. The remaining LEDAC measures have been forwarded to the Senate for further action.

Speaker Romualdez also mentioned that out of the 57 LEDAC common legislative agenda measures, all but three have been approved by the House. The latest approval was the Philippine Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program Act, passed on third reading on January 24.