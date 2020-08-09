​Two house fire incidents were reported yesterday at two separate locations. When contacted by RTB News Centre, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the two incidents that took place in Kampung Subok and Kampung Kiarong.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, they received the first distress call at 11:20 in the morning involving a house fire in Kampung Subok. 4 fire engines and and 19 personnel from the Bandar Seri Begawan, Berakas and Beribi Fire Stations were deployed to the scene. The fire was brought under control in 2 minutes. 7 residents were residing in the house belonging to Awang Salleh bin Saban. In the incident, a child sustained light injury but no fatality was reported. The cause of fire and total property loss are still under investigation.

The second incident took place in Kampung Kiarong. 3 fire engines and 11 personnel were deployed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 12:38 in the afternoon. It was reported that the bungalow owned by the Ministry of Health has been vacant since 2016. The fire was brought under control in 3 minutes. No casualty was reported and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei