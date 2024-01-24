House Committed to Collaborating with Senate on Economic Charter Change

MANILA - Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez confirmed on Wednesday that the House of Representatives is set to collaborate with the Senate on amending the economic provisions of the Constitution under Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6. This announcement was made during a press briefing where Romualdez emphasized the importance of unity between the two legislative bodies.

According to Philippines News Agency, this cooperation reflects the message of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., advocating for joint efforts for the nation's betterment. The Speaker's statement came in response to a Senate manifesto that rejected the People's Initiative as an unconstitutional attempt. Romualdez expressed respect for the Senate's stance and the right of the people to propose constitutional amendments through a people's initiative.

Emphasizing a focus on constructive collaboration, Romualdez stated his intention to avoid divisiveness, prioritizing actions beneficial to the country and its citizens. He expressed willingness to embrace any positive initiative from the Senate, aligning with the President's call for collective progress.

Romualdez highlighted the potential of RBH 6 to answer the call for unifying the House and Senate in amending the Constitution's economic provisions. The aim of these amendments, he noted, is to create an economy open to investments, thereby fostering business growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods for Filipinos.

The Speaker stressed that the proposed charter change is aimed at benefiting the Filipino people, not just legislators or political leaders. He emphasized the importance of opening up the economy to enhance growth, employment opportunities, and overall quality of life in the Philippines.