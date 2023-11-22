House Approves Bill for Contraband Detection and Control in Prisons

Manila – The House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at curbing the proliferation of contraband in prisons by implementing a comprehensive detection and control system. The bill received unanimous approval, signaling a significant step forward in prison management and security.

According to Philippines News Agency, House Bill 9153, known as the proposed Contraband Detection and Control System (CDCS) Act, mandates all government agencies and local government units to establish a system for detecting and controlling contraband in correctional facilities. The bill imposes stringent penalties for inmates found with illegal substances or other contrabands, including a prison sentence of up to 40 years and a PHP10 million fine. Speaker Martin Romualdez emphasized the bill's intention to foster discipline and order in prisons, as well as to support rehabilitation efforts for inmates.

The legislation defines a wide range of items as contraband, including illegal drugs, firearms, alcohol, tobacco products, electronic devices, and luxury items. The bill also outlines severe penalties for public officials and employees found in violation, including perpetual disqualification from public office and forfeiture of retirement benefits. The CDCS is expected to incorporate modern technology such as metal detectors, X-ray scanners, and K9 units to enhance security measures in correctional facilities.