The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy also explained that the hotel costs depend on the respective hotel rates and inclusive of accommodation, meals, transport from the airport to hotel, transport from hotel to the COVID-19 RT-PCR Swab Test location. It is inline with the Ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedures, such as mandatory use of face masks for drivers carrying the passengers.

Hotel booking confirmation is among the documents that needed to be uploaded to the Prime Minister’s Office portal.

The mandatory self-isolation from 2 to 14 days is subject to the Ministry of Health’s assessment based on the specific assessment requirements upon arrival in the country.

Detailed guidelines for travel guidelines of foreign nationals to Brunei Darussalam can be found at the Prime Minister’s Office Portal at www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei