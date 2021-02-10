Husbands and wives need to understand their respective roles in family institution, by taking into example the family life of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. Despite his busy schedule as a leader, the Prophet has never neglected his responsibilities as the head of the family. These were touched during the ‘Hiwar Fiqh Al-Usrah 2.0 Family Forum’ conducted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Religious Department, Jama’at and Al-Usrah Fiqh Study Centre, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB. The forum was among the projects held in conjunction with the 15th Anniversary of Jama’at. It took place yesterday morning at Bridex Conference Hall in Jerudong.

Present was Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. The forum titled ‘Teladan Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam dalam Kehidupan Berkeluarga: Kaedah Pengukuhan dan Cabaran Semasa’ or The Exemplary Role Model of the Family Life of Prophet Muhammad: Ways of Strengthening and Current Challenges was discussed by 3 panel members namely Major Ariffin bin Amit, Assistant Head of Jama’at; Awang Hilman bin Haji Salim, Director of Fiqh Al-Usrah Study Centre, KUPU SB and Pengiran Norhayati binti Pengiran Haji Kashran, Da’wah and Tabligh Supervisor at the Islamic Da’wah Centre. Mini exhibitions and book sales were also held. Also present were Awang Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB; Commander Haji Ainolnizam bin Haji Ibrahim, Head of Jama’at as the chairperson of the event and Services Commanders.

Source: Radio Television Brunei