The HIV Awareness Programme for Peers and Youth, in short HAPPY is one of the projects run by the AIDS Council of Brunei Darussalam to share information and prevention of HIV infection to the community, especially youth. Recently, the AIDS Council of Brunei Darussalam received the 2021 Outstanding Project Award for Youth for the project.

According to the HAPPY Project Coordinator, the programme which is conducted in one to two hours, among others, include a combination of various activities involving visual, audio and interactive to convey the message more effectively tailored to the values and identity in the country. Dayang Siti Kailene Binti Mohammad Jazlan Kashfi hoped as an advocacy, HAPPY will include reproductive health education in the formal education syllabus in Brunei Darussalam. They are also working on the HAPPY Programme for uniformed organisations such as the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the Royal Brunei Police Force and others. HAPPY also encourages evidence based research and academic involvement of students and lecturers in the higher education on HIV and AIDS in the country.

Meanwhile, members involved in the HAPPY Project said the project motivates them to continue to be proactive in contributing and giving their best to shape the future of the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei