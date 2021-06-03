A car accident was reported on the 1st of June at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway. Preliminary investigations found that the accident involved 2 cars, in which the victim’s vehicle was believed to have been hit by another vehicle which then fled the scene.

Detailed investigation with the cooperation of witnesses have assisted the police in locating the hit and run suspect. The suspect can be charged under 3 offences namely, Section 31 of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 68 for failing to provide assistance to an injured person, which if found guilty, the offender will be sentenced to one year imprisonment and an 8,000 fine. Section 33(6) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 68 for failing to stop and provide assistance, and Section 33(7) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 68, for failing to stop and provide assistance as a result of the accident which has caused serious injuries or fatality. If found guilty, the suspect will face a 12-month imprisonment and a $3,000 fine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei