His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, The Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday made a working visit to the Australian Collins Class Submarine, HMAS Dechaineux which is docked at Muara Commercial Wharf. HMAS Dechaineux is the first submarine to dock in Brunei Darussalam and is in the country from the 7th March to Monday.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince was greeted by Yang Berhormat Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Defence; Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; Her Excellency Nicola Rosenblum, High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam and Retired Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Shortly after the arrival, His Royal Highness boarded the submarine and toured the Senior Sailors Mess; Control Room; Weapon Storage Compartment; Junior Sailors Mess; Motor Generator Room; and Machinery Control Room.

HMAS Dechaineux which is based at Fleet Base West in Western Australia is the fourth Collins Class submarine that was commissioned for service in the Royal Australian Navy on 23 February 2001. The submarine is capable of accommodating 38 sailors and 10 Officers. It is one of the first submarines which was designed with computers. HMAS Dechaineux also boasts a range of features including high-performance hull form, highly automated controls, high shock resistance as well as efficient weapons handling and discharge system.

At the end of the tour, His Royal Highness took a group photo and received a plaque as well as pasambah from the Chief of Navy of the Royal Australian Navy and the Commanding Officer of the HMAS Dechaineux. His Royal Highness also presented plaques to the two officers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei