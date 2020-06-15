​His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, yesterday morning received in separate audiences the newly appointed Brunei Darussalam Envoys and newly-appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam. The Audience ceremonies took place at Qashr Al-Meezaan. The newly appointed Brunei Darussalam Envoys received their Letters of Credence from His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on the 10th of June 2020.

His Royal Highness first received in audience His Excellency Retired First Admiral Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Norazmi bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to United Kingdom and Eire; His Excellency Pengiran Muhammad Husaini bin Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar; Her Excellency Pengiran Hajah Krtini binti Pengiran Haji Tahir, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to Federal Republic of Germany; Her Excellency Dayangku Hajah Mazlizah binti Pengiran Haji Mahalee, Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and Her Excellency Pengiran Hairani binti Pengiran Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia.

His Royal Highness then received in separate audiences the newly appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam. His Royal Highness received in audience His Excellency Hok Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cambodia; and His Excellency Tran Van Khoa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The newly appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam presented their Letters of Credence to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on the 10th of June 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei