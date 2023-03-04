His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will hold a State Visit to the Republic of Türkiye from 6th to 9th March 2023. His Majesty's State Visit to the Republic of Türkiye reaffirms the close bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Türkiye since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 27th June 1984, and further promotes greater cooperation between both countries, including existing cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, education, culture and defence.

During the State Visit, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, among other things, will meet His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye to discuss matters of mutual interest towards further strengthening bilateral cooperation before witnessing the Signing Ceremony of several documents between the Government of Brunei Darussalam and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.

His Majesty last visited the Republic of Türkiye for a State Visit on 7th to 11th April 2012. In addition, His Majesty also attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC Summits in Istanbul on 14th and 15th April 2016 and 12th to 13th December 2017 respectively, in which the Republic of Türkiye was the OIC Chairman for both Summits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei