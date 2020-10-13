His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khari Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah urges that the construction of a new campus for the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA in Temburong District should be expedited. The Monarch emphasises that the project is very meaningful for Brunei Darussalam as a landmark that signifies how Islam continues to be nurtured and developed in the country.

His Majesty delivered the titah during an unscheduled visit to UNISSA yesterday morning. On the university’s location in Temburong, His Majesty also proposed that UNISSA establishes a new faculty, namely the Faculty of Agriculture. Continuing the titah, His Majesty adds it is well known nowadays that Islam has been given various names such as Liberal Islam, Moderate Islam and others. However, His Majesty stresses UNISSA’s role is to produce ‘Genuine Muslim Scholars’, which is a reference to what Prophet Muhammad Salallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam delivered or propagated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei