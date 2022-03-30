Prior to the World Government Summit 2022, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam attended a Meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, which was held at the Majlis, Dubai Exhibition Centre. Upon arrival at the North Hall, Dubai Exhibition Centre, His Majesty was greeted by His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

During the Meeting, His Majesty and His Highness discussed on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, boosting the level of trade and facilitating cooperation between investors from Brunei Darussalam and the United Arab Emirates in the field of financial services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei