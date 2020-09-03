His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Government and the people of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei