His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the 16th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and Yang Amat Berhormat, Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Muhyiddin bin Haji Mohd. Yassin, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, as well as the Government and people of Malaysia on the occasion of the 63rd Anniversary of the Independence Day of Malaysia.

Source: Radio Television Brunei