​His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany and to Her Excellency Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of the Day of German Unity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei