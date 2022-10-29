His Majesty Congratulatory Message

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send a message of congratulations to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, the Government as well as to the people of the Republic of Turkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Turkiye.

Source: Radio Television Brunei