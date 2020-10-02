His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send messages of congratulations to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China and His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the Government as well as to the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of its 71st Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Source: Radio Television Brunei