His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience Her Excellency Tiffany McDonald, outgoing High Commissioner of Australia to Brunei Darussalam.

Her Excellency presented her Letter of Credence to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on 10th September 2020. The Audience Ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman.

Source: Radio Television Brunei