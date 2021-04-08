His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience The Right Honourable Dominic Raab MP, First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, who is in the country for a two-day Working Visit. Accompanying The Right Honourable at the Audience Ceremony were His Excellency John Virgoe, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam; and Sarah Catherine Cooke, Head of South East Asia Department in London.

Also present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Audience Ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman.

During the Audience Ceremony, His Majesty and The Right Honourable Dominic Raab MP discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual importance to Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom. This reflects the longstanding relations between both countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei