His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience the Special Envoy of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Sultan Yang Di-Pertuan of Johor Darul Ta’zim, led by His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor. The Envoy also included His Highness Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Tunku Temenggong of Johor; and His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Tungku Panglima of Johor. The audience ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman. Present at the Audience Ceremony were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.

At the Audience Ceremony, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor presented a ‘Warkah Perutusan’ from His Majesty the Sultan Yang Di- Pertuan of Johor Darul Ta’zim to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang DiPertuan of Brunei Darussalam. At the same Ceremony, the Crown Prince of Johor also presented a ‘Warkah Perutusan’ from His Majesty the Sultan Yang Di-Pertuan of Johor Darul Ta’zim to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. Also present at the Audience Ceremony from both sides were Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara; Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, the Grand Chamberlain; Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Abdul Rahim bin Ramli, the Yang Di-Pertua of the Johor Council of Royal Court; Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Azmi bin Rohani, the Secretary of the State of Johor, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Abdul Latiff bin Yusof, Secretary of the Johor Council of Royal Court; and Sohibus Samahah Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Yahya bin Haji Ahmad, State Mufti of Johor.

Source: Radio Television Brunei