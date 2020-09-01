His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, this afternoon received in audience Dr. Ceri Powell, the outgoing Managing Director of Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd., BSP, and Madam. Agnete Johnsgaard-Lewis, the newly appointed Managing Director of Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd., BSP.

The Audience Ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman. At the Audience Ceremony, His Majesty and the Managing Directors of BSP, among other things, discussed matters in strengthening and enhancing the long-standing cooperation in the Oil and Gas sector between the Brunei Shell Joint Venture Companies and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Md. Hussein, Minister of Energy and Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei