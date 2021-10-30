His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam today arrived in Rome, Republic of Italy to attend the G20 Summit. Brunei Darussalam, as the Chair of ASEAN, is invited as the ‘Guest of the Chair’ by the Republic of Italy, Chair of the G20, to join discussions on how to move the G20 agenda forward.

Upon arrival at Fiumicino International Airport, Rome, His Majesty was greeted by Her Excellency Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah binti Malai Haji Yussof, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of Italy with residence in Paris. His Majesty then boarded a motorcade to a renowned hotel in Rome, where His Majesty would be residing throughout the duration of the G20 Summit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei