Highlighting Culture through Traditional Dance

​Traditional art is a culture that is capable of being a distributor or expressing the beauty of art in the soul of every human being. One of them is the art of traditional dance. With the change of times, traditional dance is becoming less popular especially among young people. For a local traditional dance art enthusiast, the issue makes it strong to attract more traditional dance enthusiasts with the latest method which is Traditional Creative.

If we look back at the existence of traditional local dances, they are usually created through the adaptation of original Bruneian songs that are adapted to the rhythm and song. However, with the passage of time, traditional dances can also be performed with the latest songs. In an interview with the founder of Traditional Creative Dance, her involvement for more than a decade in the field of traditional dance, strengthened her heart to continue the dance so that it is always loved by the community, especially the young people.

Also bearing responsibility as a working wife and mother, Dayang Nur Syikmah needs to be efficient in dividing her time so that dance training does not burden her. With sincere and persistent intentions in fighting for traditional dance so that it remains in demand, various methods are incorporated in her traditional dance classes.

The effort to help and raise interest in the art of traditional dance also received support from a local dance studio owner. According to her, the traditional creative dance class is not only a unique dance class, but can even introduce traditional Bruneian dance to dance enthusiasts from abroad.

Persistence and an attitude of not giving up easily have been her guiding principles since she started getting involved in the art of traditional dance in the hope of preserving Brunei’s Malay culture so that it will not be lost to time. Such initiatives are able to maintain traditional dance so that it continues to live and become a part of our heritage and identity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei