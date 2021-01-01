​His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah expresses hope that a working culture of high integrity, responsibility and adherence to regulations and laws will be practised by those serving in the public or private sector. His Majesty stresses if the decadence and weakness of ethics and morals in carrying out trust are eliminated, InsyaAllah the country will be safe and always blessed towards success. In the titah in conjunction with the New Year 2021, the Monarch also highlights matters related to efforts to further increase the country’s productivity through innovation and effective coordination, the development of digital transformation to turn the country into a smart nation as well as widening job opportunities for locals. His Majesty also touches on food security as a main agenda towards ensuring sufficient supply of basic food. His Majesty adds 2020 was a very challenging year for Brunei Darussalam and the whole world due to the massive impact of the Coronavirus on the world’s socioeconomy development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei