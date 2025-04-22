HERE partners with ECARX to launch Next-Generation, In-Car Navigation at Auto Shanghai 2025

The collaboration leverages HERE’s next-generation navigation platform, and ECARX’s full-stack capabilities to deliver an industry-leading navigation solution for leading Chinese automakers.

By integrating HERE SDK and compliant location data across 200+ countries, the solution significantly shortens development cycles for international vehicle platforms.

A production-ready solution, along with a demo, will debut at Auto Shanghai 2025.

Shanghai, Auto Shanghai 2025 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its strategic partnership with ECARX, global mobility technology company ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), on co-developing a new-generation navigation system with multi-scenario adaptability, integrating the HERE SDK navigation platform with ECARX’s full-stack solutions.

HERE SDK offers the latest, complete navigation and location services experience for connected vehicles. It stands out for its multi-scenario adaptability, data accuracy, coverage breadth, technical performance, and developer-friendly features, making it ideal for high-precision mapping, real-time navigation, and cross-platform support.

By combining HERE’s world-class AI-powered location technology with ECARX’s automotive technologies, the collaboration will empower global automotive OEMs, including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Smart and Hongqi, to deliver advanced navigation solutions that are reliable, dynamic, and personalized, offering drivers across the world an unparalleled driving experience while supporting the global shift towards intelligent, connected vehicles.

Mike Nefkens, CEO of HERE Technologies, shared: “Together with ECARX, we’re combining cutting-edge AI-powered mapping and location services with next-generation intelligent vehicle platforms, making it easier than ever for leading automakers to deliver connected, intuitive and globally scalable navigation experiences. Our partnership is focused on increasing the speed at which automakers bring the latest in-car navigation solutions to market.”

Ziyu Shen, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, added: “This deep technical collaboration fuses HERE’s world-class mapping expertise with ECARX’s full-stack software and hardware co-development platform. By standardizing HERE’s SDK—supporting compliant map data for over 200 countries and multidimensional parameter interfaces—we significantly shorten the development cycle for automaker navigation systems. This allows global vehicle models to meet data regulations across major markets and provides a plug-and-play global navigation development framework for OEMs.”

As HERE strengthens its presence in the Chinese automotive sector, this collaboration is testament to the company’s role in powering next-generation mobility solutions for global automotive leaders. HERE Technologies is also showcasing its innovative location technology at Auto Shanghai 2025 at Booth #2B A052, demonstrating its commitment to driving the future of mobility and smart cities.

Media contacts

HERE Technologies

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

[email protected]

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

[email protected]

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost. Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001091444