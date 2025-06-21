Her Royal Highness Supports Coral Planting Initiative

Bandar Seri Begawan: Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman took part in the second edition of ‘Big Blue Hope – Planting Corals, Building Reefs’ during Ocean Week Brunei. Also present was Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah, daughter of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event commenced with an introduction to coral ecology and a demonstration on coral planting. Participants then proceeded to Pelong Rock, where they engaged in coral planting both on-board and underwater, employing methods that focus on coral health and survivability. A total of 54 reef balls were utilized for the coral planting onto an artificial reef system, aimed at augmenting fish stock for the local fishing community in the future. The involvement of Her Royal Highness and the Crown Prince’s daughter underscores Brunei Darussalam’s dedication to preserving its marine ecosystems.