Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al- Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, received in separate audiences, the spouse of the Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Republic of Singapore as well as the spouse of the outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Brunei Darussalam. The audience ceremonies took place at Istana Nurul Iman.

Her Majesty first received in audience Ms. Jumelah Ja'afar, spouse of His Excellency Masagos Zulkifli bin Masagos Mohamad. Ms. Jumelah is in the country to accompany her spouse who is on a 3-day working visit.

Her Majesty then received in audience Madam Daw Hnin Hnin Ko, the spouse of His Excellency U Htin Lynn, the outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei