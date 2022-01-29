The first round of HECAS 2022 online application to local Higher Education Institutions and for the Brunei Government Overseas Scholarship under Scholarship Management Department, Ministry of Education for the academic year 2022/2023 will be closed on Thursday, 17th of February 2022 at 2 in the afternoon.

Applicants are reminded to submit the HECAS application and upload all related documents including the HECAS form to the respective institutions before the closing date. All overdue payments should be settled upon HECAS registration either through BIBD Mobile Application by Thursday, 17 February 2022 at 11 at night, or by cash at Tutong Sixth Form Centre before 11 in the morning or Sultan Hassan Secondary School before 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei