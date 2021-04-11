The Ministry of Health with the cooperation of the Panaga Health Centre, Brunei Shell Sendirian Berhad and the Mukim Seria Consultative Council held the Healthy Mukim Programme yesterday for Mukim Seria. The event was held at the Seria Energy Recreational Park.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The programme’s goal was to raise the public’s awareness on health issues and share information on the services provided to the public at hospital and health centres. Apart from that, the Mukim Sihat programme also empowers the community to practise healthy lifestyle continuously. A number of activities were lined up for the programme including a walkathon and exhibition. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei