Hari Raya Celebration with OKP

The Hari Raya celebration with the Brunei Darussalam National Association of the Hearing Impaired, OKP was held on 30th April morning. Over 200 members and families from all four districts attended the ceremony.

Present was Pengiran Haji Norahalim bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Rahman, President of OKP. Currently, a total of 400 individuals with Hearing Impairment are registered under the OKP Association. Established on 13th of June 2010, it aims to study the statistical information of the hearing impaired in Brunei Darussalam and study the needs of OKP individuals in obtaining employment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei