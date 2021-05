The Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs held a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration while fostering cooperation and strengthening relations with various parties and the association’s members.

Organised at its headquarters in Beribi, business relations that exist between the Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs and foreign diplomats of friendly nations also strengthened through the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei