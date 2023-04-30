Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration

In enlivening the atmosphere of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association held an Open House. The celebration was held last night at the AMAS Lamunin Building, Kampung Lamunin, Tutong District.

Present was Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. The event was enlivened with cultural performances from scouts members and various ethnics from villages in Tutong District. Among other things, the event was an opportunity to socialize with the delegates who attended the ASEAN Scout Association Meeting for Regional Cooperation, the 17th ASARC and members of the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association.

