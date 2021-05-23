​The Hari Raya Aidil Fitri Celebration with the Brunei Darussalam’s National Hearing Impaired Association, OKP, aims to provide an opportunity for the members of the association to strengthen ties. To date, a total of 217 Hearing Impaired individuals are registered under the Association. It was established on the 13th of June 2010 to study the statistical information of hearing impaired individuals in Brunei Darussalam and also to study the requirement of OKP individuals in obtaining jobs. Pengiran Haji Norahalim bin Pengiran Haji Rahman, President of the Brunei Darussalam’s National Hearing Impaired Association, OKP said the mission of the OKP Association was to be an association that gave a voice to the needs of OKP individuals in the country. The celebration took place at the DST Headquarters.

Doctor Hajah Norbayah binti Haji Shahminan, Advisor of the Brunei Darussalam’s National Hearing Impaired shared about the complaints among OKP individuals where some of them do not get adequate educational opportunities and also jobs to get a better standard of living due to limited communication.

Source: Radio Television Brunei