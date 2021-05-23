In sharing joy with individuals with special needs in celebrating Syawal, the Association of Disabled Children, KACA Tutong District yesterday morning held a Hari Raya Aidil Fitri Celebration. The event took place at the association in Kampung Panchor Dulit.

Present was Awang Haji Abdul Alim bin Awang Haji Othman, Managing Director of KACA. The celebration was held to strengthen relations with individuals with special needs at the centre together with their parents and guardians. Colouring contest and birthday celebration were also held at the centre. Various types of food are served to share the joy as well as expressing concern towards differently abled individuals in celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei