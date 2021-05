The Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam organised a Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration yesterday morning for the said association as part of its ‘Titian Kasih’ Project.

Among those present was Datin Paduka Hajah Jusnani Binti Haji Lawie, Lifelong Vice President of the Association. The celebration aimed to share the joy and happiness apart from strengthening ties among the association’s members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei