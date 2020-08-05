The Senior Citizens Activities Centre in Tutong District held a Hari Raya Aidil Adha celebration at its building in Tutong Town yesterday morning.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council who is also the Penghulu of Mukim Tanjong Maya and Acting Penghulu of Mukim Pekan Tutong. 70 other people attended the annual event which was which organised by the Religious Bureau of Tutong Senior Citizens Activities Centre with the cooperation of the Community Development Department Branch in Tutong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei