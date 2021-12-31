The Kampung Sungai Teraban Mosque in Belait District now has a space or special room specifically for funeral management. The project, which started on 23rd March, is sponsored by Brunei Shell Petroleum and operated through the Titian Amal Project in conjunction with the Diamond Jubilee of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

The Titian Amal project plaque for the construction of Kampung Sungai Teraban Mosque’s funeral management room was presented by Awang Haji Jaafar bin Awang Haji Bakar, Corporate Manager of Brunei Shell Petroleum to Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and subsequently presented to Awang Haji Muhammad Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Also present at the ceremony were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Hamid bin Haji Momin, Member of the Legislative Council and Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol hassan, Commander of the Royal Brunei Land Force, RBLF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei