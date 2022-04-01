The Tutong District New Converts Association, PESATU held a handover of donations ceremony from Fathul Barakah 3.0 project to heads of families of underprivileged new converts in Tutong District. The handover ceremony was held via drive-thru at the PESATU Building in Kampung Lubok, Tutong District, yesterday morning.

The donations were presented by Awang Haji Hasbie Azrol bin Abdullah Liat, President of the Association and the rest were sent to the recipients’ houses. The handover coincided with the distribution of clothing donations and fidyah from the public. The project aimed to alleviate the burden of underprivileged families, especially among new converts, apart from sharing sustenance before the upcoming Ramadhan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei