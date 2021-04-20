As a show of concern and sense of solidarity of the people in Brunei Darussalam towards people impacted by the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi in 2018, 25 units of ‘huntap’ or permanent residence and a mosque was handed over under Phase 2 of the ASEAN Village project. The handover ceremony was held via video conference between the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, AHA Centre and Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

This is in addition to the 31 ‘huntap’ units funded by Brunei Darussalam in Phase 1 that was handed over on the 16th of April 2020. With this, the total contribution from Brunei Darussalam for the ASEAN Village Project consists of 56 huntap units and a mosque that can accommodate a congregation of up to 200 people. The ASEAN Village construction project has been co-funded by Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of the Philippines and Australia.

Overall, the Sulawesi Humanitarian Disaster Fund, which was open to the public from October 2018 to January 2019, collected a total of 545 thousand 955 dollars and 61 cents, and was channelled in two phases to the AHA Center for the ASEAN Village Project.

In Phase 1, contribution from Brunei Darussalam has built 31 huntap units amounting to 272 thousand dollars, whereas in Phase 2, the 25 huntap units and mosque were funded by Brunei Darussalam amounting to 273 thousand 955 dollars and 61 cents.

