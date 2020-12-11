A handover ceremony was held virtually following the conclusion of the 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus or ADMM Plus yesterday, which oversaw the official handover to Brunei Darussalam as Chairman of the ADMM in 2021. The ceremony began with remarks from His Excellency General Ngo Xuan Lich, Minister of National Defence of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, followed by the handing over of the ADMM Chairmanship to His Excellency Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Viet Nam on behalf of Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd.Yussof, Second Minister of Defence or Brunei Darussalam.

In his remarks, the Second Minister of Defence congratulated Viet Nam for their successful chairmanship under the theme of ‘Defence Cooperation for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN’. The theme and key priorities of Brunei Darussalam as Chair of the ADMM in 2021 was also revealed in the ceremony, which is ‘We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper’. As the ADMM will commemorate its 15th anniversary next year, Brunei Darussalam aims to strengthen the platform in the spirit of ASEAN centrality under its Chairmanship. As the Chair of ASEAN in 2021, the Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Defence will be chairing ADMM and its related meetings, while the Royal Brunei Armed Forces will be chairing the ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, ACDFM and its related meetings virtually.

Source: Radio Television Brunei