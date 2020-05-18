Brunei Darussalam Al-Azhar International Alumni Organisation, WAAG Brunei Darussalam through the Azhari Charity Programme yesterday morning handed over donations from the proceeds of charity collections from its members to 30 needy recipients in the four districts. The donations were presented simultaneously in the four districts by the Executive Committee of WAAG Brunei Darussalam.

In Brunei Muara District, the donations were presented by the Honourable Awang Haji Johar bin Haji Muhamad, First Vice Rector of Rabitah to selected 15 families from a Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB list.

Source: Radio Television Brunei