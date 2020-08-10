​The Kampung Jerudong B Consultative Council and the Warisan Kedayan Jerudong Assocation, Warisan organised a Handicraft Exhibition and the Kedayan Traditional Food Cooking Demonstration yesterday morning.

The event was held to encourage the youth to continue carrying out activities such as making kelupis, traditional cuisine and cakes and instil the culture of working together.

Meanwhile, the handicraft exhibition showcased various handicrafts that were frequently in the daily life such as machete, ‘takiding’, ‘bayung’ and others.

Source: Radio Television Brunei