33 food premises were found to have yet apply for Halal Certificate during the Halal Food Control Division Enforcement operation, Department of Syar’iah Affairs held in the Gadong Central area, Bandar Seri Begawan. In the operation, several premises were found to have committed offences, namely using the Halal label or logo of the Islamic Religious Council without permission and displaying expired Halal Certificates.

Following that, the premises owners will be further investigated to be taken legal action against under the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005 which carries a fine of up to $4,000 and $8,000 or imprisonment for up to 1 year and 2 years or both.

