​The Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB revoked the MUIB Halal Certificate issued to Hanimat Restaurant and Catering Services, Jerudong Park branch, effective from the 1st of March 2021.

The action was taken under 6(3) of the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order 2005, after the said restaurant was found violating the conditions of the Halal certification set by MUIB, namely bringing in dubious meat into the restaurant. The case is charged under Section 37 of the Halal Certificate and Halal Label Order, 2005, and if found guilty, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or fine not exceeding 8 thousand dollars or both will be imposed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei