The global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected Muslims from around the world to visit Macca and Medina every year during Hajj season. With no signs to subside, the hajj pilgrims have to adhere to the new norms in the holy land during the pandemic. For the well-being and safety of the haj pilgrims, the government of Saudi Arabia has restricted the number of pilgrims to 10,000 compared to over 2 million people in the previous year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei