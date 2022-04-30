30 orphans and underprivilged families in RPN Panchor, Mengkubau were selected to participate in the haircut charity activity. The activity was in conjunction with Ramadhan and as preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri. The one day charity activity took place at the residence of the programme’s chairman in Jalan Tanjung Selasih.

It was held for the third time by volunteer community of RPN Kampung Panchor, Mengkubau in collaboration Jambang Barbershop, Greazymunkey Barbershop and Skye Barbeshop. Such an activity is hoped to bring a little joy in the lives of the orphans and as their preparation for the upcoming back-to-school.

Source: Radio Television Brunei