311 students including 215 students received the Brunei Higher Certificate in Religious Education, STPUB, and another 73 students received BCGCE ‘A’ level examination certificates. Meanwhile, 23 students majoring in Arabic and General received both Certificates in 2021 at the 28th Hafl Al-Takharruj of Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Boy’s Secondary School 2022.

The certificates were presented by Awang Haji Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Religion at the Ministry Of Religious Affairs. It was an appreciation for the students who passed the STPUB and BCGCE ‘A’ level examinations last year as well as expressing joy over the success of the students to continue to strive for excellence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei