The importance of understanding and using specific methods or techniques to extract hadith through its original source are among the matters emphasised during the one-day Course, First series of Hadith Knowledge “SEMAK SEBELUM SEBAR”.

35 participants comprising government officers and staff from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, State Mufti Department, Ministry of Defence and UNISSA. The course was organised by the Faculty of Usuluddin in cooperation with UNISSA’s Centre of Leadership and Lifelong Learning.

Doctor Lilly Suzana Binti Haji Shamsu, UNISSA’s Assistant Rector for Student and Alumni Affairs AND Dean of Faculty of Usuluddin as the course facilitator explained that Prophet Muhammad S.A.W’s hadith is the highest Islamic Legislation after the holy Quran and to protect the hadith authenticity and purity is an obligation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei