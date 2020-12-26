The new National Framework on Child Protection Book, NFCP launched by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports is a guideline that aims to develop the existing child protection ecosystem for the next 4 years. The publication of the book is to support Wawasan Brunei 2035 as well as child welfare action plans and the UN Convention on the Child Rights.

The book focuses on children under the age of 18. The strategy is to address the country's priorities on child protection through a whole-of-nation and whole-of-government approaches, including aspects of policy, law and ethics as well as inter-agency coordination.

The framework book also shares that there are 70.4 percent of 14-year-olds and the young population of 459,500 people in the country last year. NFCP also sets the country's direction to focus on investments to improve the protection of children and young people under the age of 18. In addition, the book shares strategies to establish a database centre in increasing its capacity and capability in being the front liner of child protection.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports together with its strategic partners will continue to defend the welfare and development of children and at the same time, ensure that every child lives in a healthy environment so that they can reach their full potential and no child will be left behind.

Source: Radio Television Brunei